lebron-james-reacts-to-son-bronny-bragging-about-making-sports-illustrated's-cover-at-younger-age

See Drake’s Son’s Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

LeBron James‘ kids seem to realize it’s not easy to notch wins over their highly successful father.

The 36-year-old NBA superstar stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 13 to promote the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During the visit, guest host Arsenio Hall asked about his 16-year-old son Bronny having appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month as a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan.

“Bronny plays video games all day,” LeBron shared. “I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing.”

The athlete continued, “When he got on the cover, I was like, ‘You know I was younger than you, right?’ And then he did some research—all these kids got all these phones, which we didn’t have when I was growing up—he was like, ‘Dad, no, you were six months older than me. Now I’m the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.'”

This led the Los Angeles Lakers star to chuckle, and then Arsenio pointed out that Bronny, who is a high school standout in real-life basketball, could still make the Sports Illustrated cover a second time for his hoops skills.

Ever the supportive dad, LeBron replied, “That would be amazing. That would be amazing, for sure.”

The Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 12, where Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny in the film,

