lebron-james-spotted-driving-million-dollar-supercar

Published 15 hours ago

LeBron James’ love for fancy vehicles follows close after basketball and family. The NBA all-star is frequently spotted in expensive whips, but his latest is worth the GDP of a small country.

A car enthusiast named Alex recently spotted the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in a mask, driving his black Porsche 918 Spyder on the highway.

“WE SAW LEBRON ON THE HIGHWAY,” reads the caption of the video posted on Snapchat. Viewers can see LeBron give a small wave and then hit the gas.

According to AutomobileMag.com, the car is a limited edition make, only produced between 2013 and 2015 with a starting price tag of $845,000. It has since then skyrocketed in value and has sold at between $1.1 million and $1.7 million.

Oh, and get this, it can hit 100 miles per hour within 4.9 seconds.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

