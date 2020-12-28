liam-payne-applauds-harry-styles-for-wearing-a-dress-on-‘vogue’-cover:-‘i-thought-it-was-great’

Watch

December 28, 2020 12:54PM EST

Though Candace Owens detested Harry Styles’ decision to wear a dress for ‘Vogue,’ his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne said it was ‘great’ to see Harry out there ‘enjoying himself.’

Looking back on everything that happened in 2020 – the COVID-19 pandemic, the killing of George Floyd, the Australian wildfires – it’s amazing to think that someone made a fuss about Harry Styles in a dress. During a Dec. 27 appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Liam Payne was asked his thoughts on Harry’s outfit on the cover of Vogue, and Liam, 27, applauded his One Direction mate. “Oh, I thought it was great. I think he’s enjoying himself, and he’s free to do as he wishes. There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the ‘right’ clothes in someone else’s mind.”

the way @LiamPayne just popped @Harry_Styles on the Nice List for all 👏 the 👏 right 👏 reasons. pic.twitter.com/CxKlvyXh2A

— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) December 27, 2020

Liam also spoke about how Harry has maintained a genuine sense of self, despite being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. “He’s never really lost himself, even in spite of everything,” Liam said on Capital Breakfast. “After the band [went on hiatus], we didn’t speak for a long time actually, and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time. He’s still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit.”

The only person who seemed to object to Harry’s December Vogue cover was Candace Owens.

