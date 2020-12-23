liam-payne-&-cheryl’s-son,-3,-takes-after-his-parents-by-singing-‘jingle-bells’-while-crashing-her-interview

Listen

December 23, 2020 1:13PM EST

Bear Payne is a star in the making! Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s three-year-old son belted out ‘Jingle Bells’ during his mom’s interview, and it’s just what we need to get in the Christmas spirit.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole already have a star on their hands! Three-year-old Bear Payne adorably interrupted his mother’s December 23 interview by belting out his own rendition of “Jingle Bells” at the top of his lungs. The X Factor judge, 37, and the hosts couldn’t help but laugh during the cute moment with her son.

“Are you being nosy?” Cheryl lovingly teased Bear during her Table Manners interview. “What are you doing?” Host Jessie Ware and her mother, Helena, immediately started asking little Bear questions instead of Cheryl. Hey, an exclusive is an exclusive! Bear talked all about his love for Paw Patrol‘s Skye, and how he thinks “Mummy’s Christmas tree” is pretty. “Are you being cheeky”, Jessie asked the Girls Aloud alum’s toddler. Bear replied: “Yeah!”

Cheryl sweetly shared that Bear likes to “shout” up the chimney to say hello to Santa, and that his favorite Christmas song is “Jingle Bells”. Cue the mother-son duo launching into a precious version of the carol. So, will Bear follow in his mother and his One Directioner father’s footsteps and go into music one day? The preschooler’s not so sure yet! You can listen to Bear’s full interview, including his song, above.

Bear’s parents, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole, arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards (AP)

Cheryl and Liam welcomed Bear in March 2017, one year after they started dating.

