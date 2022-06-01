liam-payne’s-new-girlfriend-aliana-mawla-rocks-sexy-red-bikini-on-the-beach-in-miami:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Liam Payne‘s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla is soaking up the sun amid a scandal that left Liam’s former fiancé, model Maya Henry, 22, seemingly heartbroken. Aliana was seen in Miami on May 31, slaying in a red two-piece swimsuit with criss-cross straps across the midsection. She laughed and talked on her cell phone while wading in the Florida waters. Aliana’s long, wavy beach-hair caught the breeze, creating carefree images of the Instagram influencer. She accessorized with sharp black sunglasses and an on-point manicure.

Aliana Mawla in Miami on May 31, 2022. (MEGA)

Aliana, 24, shocked the internet when she posted a pic of herself entwined in Liam’s arms to her Instagram account on May 23. Maya, still presumed to be his fiancée at the time, responded with disheartened comments, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.” The model deleted the comment, which can still be seen via screenshot here.

Liam’s camp claims he and Maya had already called off their engagement a month before Aliana’s provocative pics. A source close to the One Direction hottie, 28, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May that the singer didn’t think the public backlash to his abruptly revealed new romance was “fair.” “Liam told friends that he and Maya broke up a while ago, so it’s really not fair that he’s being made to look like a cheater,” the source told us.

