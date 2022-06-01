liam-payne-mocks-gigi-hadid’s-old-tweet-defending-zayn-malik-as-a-‘respectful’-man

Liam Payne, 28, revealed his true feelings about former One Direction band member Zayn Malik, 29, during his latest podcast interview. The singer admitted to having “dislike” for the “Pillow Talk” crooner, but also admitted he’ll “always be on his side,” in a new interview on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive. He and the host were talking about Zayn’s headline-making online feud with Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, in 2020, and how Zayn’s girlfriend at the time, Gigi Hadid, stuck up for her beau by calling him “a respectful king” after calling Jake “irrelevant.”

“She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn’t age very well,” Liam said of the tweet after asked about his relationship with Zayn, who allegedly shoved Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, into a dresser and called her a “f**king Dutch slut” during an altercation in Sept. 2021.

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid at a previous event. (Bukajlo Frederic/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Despite the seemingly mocking comment, Liam went on to assure Logan that although he doesn’t always agree with some of Zayn’s decisions, he still has compassion for him because of alleged tough things he had to deal with growing up. “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” he said. “If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. You know are your parents very supportive?”

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times and they don’t even mind me saying that. And Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense,” he continued. “You can always look at the man for where he is and say,

