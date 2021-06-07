lil-durk’s-brother,-dthang,-reportedly-shot-dead-in-chicago

Published 6 hours ago

DThang, the brother of rapper Lil Durk was reportedly found dead in Chicago over the weekend. He was 32 years old.

TMZ, citing Cook County officials, reported that DThang, whose real name is Dontay Banks Jr. was found dead outside a nightclub with a shot in the head. There were witnesses who allegedly saw the shooting.

Officials were expected to perform an autopsy on DThang, who was also a rapper, to determine the cause and manner of his death.

This adds to other recent fatal shootings in the rapper’s inner circle. In November, rapper King Von, who collaborated with Lil Durk and was signed to his label, was shot and killed outside an Atlanta nightclub.

Many people took to Twitter to give condolences to Lil Durk and his family.

They killin everybody around Durk man smh rip OTF DTHANG

— Rocket (@Rocket1600_) June 6, 2021

Damn man I feel bad for @lildurk fr, he can’t even enjoy the big moments in his life smh. Back to back losses start makin you feel like you goin crazy😪 RIP Dthang

— MIRCRACK♠️ (@Tahmir_215) June 6, 2021

I’m salty bout DThang 😪💔

— DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) June 6, 2021

I can’t believe dthang is dead. Durk has experienced so much loss 😞😞😞

— jordyn (@ohhcakes_) June 6, 2021

(Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

