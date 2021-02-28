Celebrities

Lil Scrappy And Bambi Are Expecting Their Third Child

by Saturday, February 27, 2021
lil-scrappy-and-bambi-are-expecting-their-third-child

Published 13 hours ago

Congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Lil Scrappy and his wife, Adizia “Bambi” Benson.

RELATED: Lil Scrappy And Bambi Dress 1-Year-Old Breland As Maui From ‘Moana’ For This Backyard Birthday Bash

On Saturday (Feb. 27), Bambi went on Instagram to share with fans that she’s pregnant.

In the video, Bambi stands with her back to the camera. She dramatically flips her hair and turns to the camera with a big smile to reveal her baby bump.

The couple has two children together, son Breland and Xylo, their daughter.

When Breland came into the world, the couple celebrated with their fans by posting a picture of their happy family together shortly after Bambi gave birth.

She captioned the photo “Still feels like I’m dreaming.”

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!
Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms
of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. www.bet.com

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Plastic Surgeon In Surgery While Fighting Traffic Ticket on Zoom

Next post →

Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional as Husband Karl Cook Surprises Her Before 2021 Golden Globes