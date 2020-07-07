lily-rose-depp-looks-identical-to-mom-vanessa-paradis,-johnny’s-partner-of-14-years,-in-crop-top

Lily-Rose Depp is so incredibly striking. Johnny Depp’s daughter looked just like her model/actress mom Vanessa Paradis while out for a Parisian stroll in jeans and a white crop top.

Lily-Rose Depp makes casual street style look so chic, thanks to her stunning beauty. The 21-year-old model and actress donned a flirty white crop top as she went for a walk through Paris on July 6, making the sidewalk look like a fashion runway. The loose-fitting short shirt showed off her flat and toned abs. She paired the top with faded blue jeans and white sneakers, which were perfect for her stroll. Lily-Rose wore dark sunglasses to cover her eyes, but there was no mistaking her identity with her high cheekbones and enviable pout, looking exactly like her mom Vanessa Paradis‘ mini-me. The resemblance between mother and daughter is truly striking!

On left Lily-Rose Depp looked like the spitting image of her mom Vanessa Paradis (on right) while out for a stroll in Paris on July 6, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose appeared to be immersed in music or a podcast as she strolled around the sidewalks of the French capital. She wore white earphones with a long cord to her phone, which she held in her right hand. She was traveling light, carrying just a small handbag on a thin gold metal strap under her right arm. Knowing Lily-Rose’s longstanding relationship with Chanel, it was probably an item from the famed French design house.

Lily-Rose Depp cuts a stylish figure during a walk around Paris on July 6, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

Lily-Rose is acting superstar Johnny Depp, 57, and 47-year-old Vanessa’s first born child and only daughter. Vanessa burst on the singing scene at the age of 14 in her native France and throughout Europe with the single “Joe le taxi.” She then went on to become one of the country’s most famous and beloved actresses.

