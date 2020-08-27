live-updates-from-the-2020-republican-national-convention

Published 12 hours ago

BET’s 2020 Republican National Convention Coverage

Day 4:

Thursday, August 27, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Republican National Convention. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary from August 24 to 27.

Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, real people and members of the Trump family. On the final evening of the convention tonight, it’s the speech we have all been waiting for, hearing from President Donald Trump as he delivers his address from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C.

Also on the roster are United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), White House Deputy Assistant Ja’Ron Smith, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and criminal justice reform advocate and former federal prisoner Alice Johnson, who was freed by Trump on behalf of the advocacy done by Kim Kardashian-West.

BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

