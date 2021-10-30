Lizzo Dresses Up As Baby Yoda For Epic Performance At Spotify Party — Watch

Watch

October 30, 2021 6:03PM EDT

Icons only! Lizzo surprised party guests when she showed up to a Halloween event dressed as Baby Yoda, and delivered an incredible performance.

The force was with Lizzo this Halloween! The “Rumors” singer, 33, dressed up as the Mandalorian character Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, at Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood on October 29. Not only did she surprise guests in her very realistic costume, she also gave an impromptu performance of “Truth Hurts.”

@notolsennchris

@lizzo blessed us all on this holy night

♬ original sound – chris olsen fan

The singer later posted a TikTok of herself getting her Halloween glam on, before sharing a gorgeous snap to Instagram. “CEO OF [pleading face emoji] FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT,” she captioned the photos. Fans at the party shared videos of Lizzo singing in the oversized beige cape and pointy green ears, along with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Her Halloween look comes a couple of months after Lizzo shared a TikTok of herself performing a rendition of her latest single “Rumors” on the flute. In the clip, she stunned in a studded leather bra and black cut-off shorts while playing the instrument in her backyard. “I hope y’all enjoy this cus I wrote, directed & edited this h** just for YOU. Today’s the day to stream TF out of Rumors— SO STREAM RUMORS FOR A FAT A** AND CLEAR MIND,” she captioned the clip.

Lizzo. Image: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

As fans would recall, Lizzo also spoke out about the offensive comments she received following the release of her new single.

» Read Full Article