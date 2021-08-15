lizzo-responds-to-racist-and-body-shaming-comments

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 15, 2021 / 07:46 PM

“On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down,” Lizzo said, wiping away tears, in an Instagram Live recording on Sunday (Aug. 15).

The Grammy winner reached a tipping point after receiving a ton of negativity following the release of “Rumors,” her new song with Cardi B. She’s been on the receiving end of racist comments and body shaming.

Lizzo explains that personal attacks normally don’t phase her, but she gets sensitive when she’s putting in a lot of hours and energy into a project.

“I’m putting so much loving energy into the world… sometimes I feel the world don’t love me back,” she said.

Lizzo adds: “People saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look. “

Lizzo also responded to the haters who attacked her for allegedly making music that caters to a white audience.

“I make music that I like, that’s important to me. And I make music I hope helps people, period. I’m not making music for white people. I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a black woman making music. I make black music, period.”

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…

if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.

If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard

— ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, » Read Full Article