longtime-accuser-sues-bill-cosby-for-$25m

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 14, 2021 / 06:29 PM

A woman has come forward to file a $25 million federal suit against comedian Bill Cosby claiming he drugged and sexually abused her during a purported mentorship that began on the The Cosby Show set.

Law&Crime reports they’ve obtained legal documents that show Lili Bernard, who first accused Cosby, 84, years ago and is now seeking significant punitive damages against him on claims of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, states that Cosby “sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged Ms. Bernard on additional occasions.”

Bernard claims in court documents that she first met Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show” around July 1990 and that he offered to mentor her as an actor. Cosby promised the actress that he would give her a speaking role on the show, but she’d have to go through his training program. Bernard says part of the program included her providing answers to “detailed questions about her life.”

The lawsuit also claims that while doing breathing and vocal exercises, Cosby grabbed Bernard’s breasts. When she protested, Cosby “feigned innocence and acted insulted.”

A month later, Bernard alleges that Cosby set up what she thought was a meeting at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City with an influential producer who could “advance” her career.

Bernard says she accepted a non-alcoholic beverage and then began to feel dizzy, weak and nauseous. She claims she lost consciousness but recalls protesting when Cosby began to undress her,

