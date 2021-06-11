Lorde Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt In Video For Summer Anthem ‘Solar Power’ — Watch

Watch

Lorde is back! After a four-year hiatus the New Zealand singer-songwriter is ready to share her latest studio album.

Lorde, 24, just dropped the new music video for her latest single “Solar Power” off her album of the same name! In the video, which dropped on Thursday, June 10, she is seen relaxing on the beach in a bright yellow two-piece dress, as she dances barefoot across the sand alongside an ensemble group of dancers. The backdrop to the video resemblance a scene from the 2007 film, Mamma Mia!, where a musical number also takes place on the coastal line. The New Zealand singer sounded incredible on her the song, which is definitely going to be a summer anthem.

In a newsletter to her fans, Lorde wrote about collaborating with American singer-songwriter and producer, Jack Antonoff, and the inspiration behind the lyric-driven track. “It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!),” she wrote. The opening shots and lyric are very much a statement to that, as Lorde is flirtatiously walking around and looking at the camera while singing, “I hate the winter / I can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans, but when the heat comes summer takes a hold / can I kick it / Yeah.”

