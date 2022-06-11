Menu
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan's Friends 'Stunned' Over Split: They Were 'The Perfect Couple'

June 11, 2022
News of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan‘s breakup after more than a year of dating shocked fans, and apparently, their friends were just as surprised. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, got together in Nov. 2020. All seemed to be going well, especially when the model gushed about the strong foundations of their romance in January. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori told POPSUGAR regarding her relationship advice. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now?’ It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

The former couple’s June 4 split was confirmed by Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, 65, on his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “Things happen,” he said on June 6, per E! News. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.” Steve previously called Michael a “good guy” and said he was happy his daughter was happy.

