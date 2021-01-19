lori-harvey-&-michael-b.-jordan’s-new-relationship-plans-revealed-as-romance-heats-up

Exclusive

January 19, 2021

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s romance seems like a fairytale — but, what’s going on beneath the surface, selfies and romance getaways? We’ve learned that ‘love is in the air’ between the model and actor!

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan‘s relationship is growing and getting stronger each day. But, that doesn’t mean the 24-year-old model and 33-year-old actor are rushing things. “No one should anticipate an engagement between Michael and Lori this year, although it wouldn’t be a bad thing. But, they’re enjoying being a couple, traveling and and celebrating birthdays together,” a source close to Michael told HollywoodLife, exclusively, adding that the pair is still figuring out plans for the actor’s 34th birthday on February 9.

Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey. (Photo credit: AP)

“Things are really positive between them both and they have a really deep connection,” the source said, explaining that Lori and Michael’s “similar personalities” and shared “laughs” are just a few things they have in common. “They both respect each other’s work ethic too. Michael would like more privacy and won’t be talking about his relationship much or at all, but to say it is going well would be a drastic understatement,” the insider explained, adding, “Love is certainly in the air for them both.”

Michael B. Jordan at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, CA on February 22, 2020. (Photo credit: AP)

Michael and Lori, who went public with their romance earlier this month, are currently enjoying a St. Bart’s getaway in celebration of the model’s 24th birthday. More recently, Lori shared a cute mirror selfie on January 19,

