lori-loughlin-may-serve-2-month-prison-sentence-in-jail-that-offers-pilates,-guitar-lessons,-&-ceramics

September 24, 2020 12:57PM EDT

When Lori Loughlin reports to prison for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal, she might be serving her time at a facility that offers such activities as calligraphy, spin class, or cross-fit.

Lori Loughlin has just a few weeks left until she faces the music. The 56-year-old actress must report to prison on Nov. 19 and begin a two-month sentence after pleading guilty to paying a $500k bribe so that her daughters could be admitted into the University of Southern California. Lori will serve her time at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, according to a report by Insider. However, a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife that where Lori stays has yet to be decided. That decision will be made by the state closer to the Nov. 19 date, per the source, and that her destination will be based on availability and — during this time of COVID — safety.

Supposedly, Lori requested that she serve her sentence at a facility near her home, per Insider. The Victorville prison is about two hours away from Los Angeles. The facility holds approximately 185 women and makes each one of them adhere to a strict, daily schedule. Lights turn on every morning at 5:30 a.m., and beds must be made by 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. Inmates must wear a uniform consisting of “green pants, a green shirt, and safety shoes,” per Insider. The facility also has open dormitory cubicle housing, with two and four-person cubicles. Lori — if this is her destination — will be required to shower every day and make sure her hair is neatly groomed.

