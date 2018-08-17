‘Love at Sea’ Star Melissa Carcache Promotes Positive Change For Millennial Women

Not only has actress Melissa Carcache carved out a niche for herself as a Hollywood star – she is a firm believer of women empowerment. Earlier this year, Melissa and her sister, Stephanie, created a digital platform that brings women together to empower them and talk about real life experiences. But working on that hasn’t taken away any of the energy and exhilaration that comes with being a sensational actress. From starring in the Nickelodeon series Every Witch Way to co-creating the web series Hialeah – she is now starring in the Hallmark film Love at Sea, which premiered on August 11th. We chatted with Melissa about her character, Alexa, and what inspired her to become a strong leader for young women.

Cliché: What was the experience like filming Love at Sea? What exactly was racing through your mind when you first heard you got a lead role in the film?

Melissa Carcache: The experience was incredible. We got to shoot on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship for two weeks. They definitely made me sweat for the role lol… It was a lot of callbacks but when I got the news I was thrilled. Plus, I got to reunite with an old pal. Carlos and I went to the same acting school in Florida when I was 16, so it was nice to get to work with my friend and his wife Alexa is just beyond. This movie was by far the best experience of my life.

Can you describe your character, Alexa? Do you relate to her at all?

Alexandra is a big YouTube star known for her cooking and lifestyle brand. She’s a perfectionist and really values her work.

I relate to her in those qualities. It’s funny because in the movie my character is stressing about the big event she’s doing on the ship for her YouTube channel and big book launch. At the same time, I was in real life planning my first live podcast meetup event Millennial Women Talk tour, so I was really able to pull from some real-life feelings and put it into the character.

What do you hope people take away from the film? What’s the film’s message?

I hope people understand that there is no perfect life. You get thrown into so many directions that you just can’t foresee. If you allow life to happen to you and you ride that wave, the most amazing things happen that can change your life forever in a great away. Live your life in the moment, you will always end up where you’re supposed to be.

Can you tell us a little about Millennial Women? What attracted you to working on this project with your sister and how has working on this project influenced young women around you?

Millennial Women started because my sister and I were searching for something to inspire us, motivate us and, in a way, let us know everything was going to be alright. Three years ago, she and I were at a crossroad in our lives’ and career and through that process we created the multimedia company. Our vision and mission are to inspire and create resourceful content for the women of our generation through our traveling podcast Millennial Women Talk. We wanted to highlight amazing women doing incredible things that are changing the world for the better. By meeting these women first hand, it has inspired me to be better, do better and change my perspective about life. All along Stephanie and I were trying to inspire others when truly they are all inspiring us. It is the most fulfilling thing I have ever done. I truly found my purpose in life.

Over the years, you have had a close relationship and ties with the Miami Children’s Hospital. You even premiered season 2 of Every Witch Way at the hospital. So, what persuaded you to want to be a voice for these children and how has working with these children impacted your life?

I’m a happy person by nature. Anything negative in my life is pushed so far back in my mind that I trick myself into thinking that it ever happened. Sickness is something so impactful to the individual who’s suffering but to the family as well. My brother was very ill when he was about 12 and he was in and out of Miami Children’s Hospital. The stress and worry was absolutely terrible. My brother got better and has grown to be a healthy 24-year-old man. I had to find a way to give and share the positivity and gratefulness that the staff at the hospital gave to us. I decided to premiere season two in the hospital’s playroom to help the children and their families get their minds off of their reality for a few hours and just bring them happiness, love and positivity as they go through such a challenging time. The hospital does a great job at being there day in and day out supporting their patients and families.

What advice would you have for people looking to get involved with acting?

Funny enough, the first thing I would say is don’t move to Los Angeles. Right now, there is a huge shift happening in the industry that you don’t need to physically be in LA. I would find creatives in your city and start making stuff and putting it online. Begin building your resume that way instead of trying to get into casting offices in Los Angeles. It’s easy to fall in love with an illusion of what this business looks like and that’s the worst thing you can do. Know yourself and what you want, have patience and always be obedient to your calling. You’ll always end up where you’re supposed to be.

Are there any genres or types of roles that you hope to take on in the future?

I would say drama because I haven’t tapped into that yet. It really depends on what comes my way but I’m just enjoying the process.

Are you currently working on or will you be working on any future projects?

Yes! I have a new series called Hialeah that I co-created and that I’m starring in, which comes out soon. Also Love at Sea is set to release August 11th and Millennial Women is heading to its’ fourth stop on the tour in Nashville. I’m so excited to have you all onboard this awesome ride.

‘Love at Sea’ Star Melissa Carcache Promotes Positive Change For Millennial Women. Image Credits: Dylan Lujano