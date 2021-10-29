lynne-spears’-grandchildren:-meet-her-5-grandkids,-including-britney’s-boys

Lynne Spears is a grandmother to five grandchildren, including daughter Britney’s teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Learn about her grandkids here.

As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, public interest in her family has reached an all time high — especially as the pop star, 39, begins to speak out more about them. With her father Jamie’s suspension as conservator, her mother Lynne has appeared to signal support of her ex-husband’s removal in court documents and cryptic Instagram posts.

The Spears matriarch, 66, keeps a relatively low profile these days, but her Instagram account is one giant homage to her children and grandchildren. Along with Britney, Lynne is also mom to daughter Jamie Lynn, 30, and son Bryan, 44. The Spears matriarch has five grandchildren: Sean Preston, 16, Jayden James, 15, Sophia Alexandra, 10, Maddie, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3. Learn more about them below!

Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Born to Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston (born September 14, 2005) and Jayden James (born September 12, 2006) are Lynne’s eldest grandchildren. The boys are full fledged teenagers now, much to the shock of Britney and her fans. Due to her conservatorship, Britney has 30% custodial rights in comparison to Kevin’s 70%, so the boys primarily live with their father. The brothers largely remain out of the limelight, but in 2019, Sean made headlines after dad Kevin accused his grandfather Jamie of abusing him. Kevin’s lawyer alleged that a physical altercation occurred between Sean and Jamie, wherein Jamie “violently shook” Sean after breaking a door down.

Kevin and his sons then obtained a restraining order against Jamie,

