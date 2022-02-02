macaulay-culkin-&-brenda-song-seen-in-1st-pics-since-confirming-engagement-while-out-with-baby-dakota

See Pics

Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée Brenda Song were out and about on Tuesday for the first time since confirming their engagement. See the adorable photos with their son Dakota here!

Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since announcing their engagement. In photos you can see here, the pair, who ran errands with their baby son, Dakota, looked casual yet still simply stylish for the outing, with Macaulay wearing a plaid flannel over a red t-shirt and pairing the look with black sweat pants and black Converse. The doting dad was joined by his bride-to-be who wore a long tan, fleece-lined coat over a white tee and brown pants, pairing the look with white Converse.

Brenda, who flashed her giant diamond engagement ring, also carried a Gucci diaper bag and a sweet, custom-beaded keychain that featured her son’s nickname “Dak.”

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song go out for a stroll (BACKGRID).

As first reported by People on Jan. 26, The 41-year-old Home Alone star and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend, 31, are planning to tie the knot after four years of dating. The Monday before the announcement, Brenda was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger in Beverly Hills, per the outlet. The exciting news also came nine months after the pair welcomed their first child together, a son they named Dakota.

The couple first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Green‘s comedy Changeland in Thailand.

