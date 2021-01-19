machine-gun-kelly-admits-he's-been-in-a-“f–ked-up-place-personally”-for-months

Machine Gun Kelly Says GF Megan Fox “Saved Him”

It hasn’t been the easiest time for Machine Gun Kelly.

On Jan. 18, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram Stories to share a message with his followers.

“I just wanna say to my fans I’ve been in, kind of like, a f–ked up place personally for a couple of months in my head,” he said. “So, I haven’t been that active on socials.”

However, Kelly shared some good news regarding his musical film Downfalls High, which premiered on Facebook Jan. 15.

“I just got a call from the label about Downfall Highs. The premiere weekend, we got 12 million views on Facebook, dude,” he said, later correcting himself and saying it was actually 16 million. “I’m, like, tripping out.”

Kelly also promoted the musical’s YouTube premiere and thanked his followers for watching the Tickets to My Downfall-inspired movie, writing, “Thanks to everyone who helped us turn the album into its own world and era.”

Kelly didn’t go into detail about this difficult time. But over the weekend, he tweeted, “Anxiety’s eating me alive.” Again, he didn’t share specifics.

Kelly has always been open with his fans about the challenges he’s faced in life. For instance, during a recent talk with Dave Franco for Interview, he spoke about his past Adderall abuse and his relationship with his father, who passed away in July 2020.

“I came from a father who was extremely religious and extremely strict, and wouldn’t even let me hold my pen the way I wanted to hold my pen,” he said at one point during the interview,

