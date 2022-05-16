machine-gun-kelly-sparks-marriage-&-pregnancy-speculation-with-megan-fox-at-bbmas

Machine Gun Kelly‘s performance of “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 had fans doing a double-take. During the 31-year-old rapper’s set, which was a last-minute replacement for The Red Hot Chili Peppers who pulled out last minute, he revealed he wrote the song for his “wife,” Megan Fox, 35. He also made a shout-out to his and Megan’s “unborn child.” Megan and MGK got engaged in January, but have not announced a wedding or a pregnancy.

Machine Gun Kelly performs ‘Twin Flame’ at the 2022 Billboard Awards (Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Of course, his remarks immediately had fans buzzing with speculation that they’re expecting their first child together. “Megan fox preggers???? Did mgk just say our unborn child!!!!! Wait!!!!” one shocked viewer exclaimed on Twitter. “Apparently Megan Fox is Pregnant! Hell of a way to announce it,” another added. “So is Megan Fox pregnant since MGK did a shoutout to their unborn child or are they trying for a child?!?” a third person questioned, with dozens of other Twitter users wondering the same thing. At the time of this writing, neither Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly has made a statement about the speculation.

Although it’s uncertain if the lovebirds are married and/or expecting, an inside source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March that they definitely want to have a child together. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” the source revealed. They added that the actress and rapper “believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together, but they’re letting it happen naturally,

