machine-gun-kelly-reveals-dramatic-head-tattoo-as-he-shaves-his-hair-off

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reach Full Circle Moment

If you were to say Machine Gun Kelly needs to get his hair under control, that would be a bald-faced lie.

The 31-year-old rapper posted a photo to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 10 revealing he had recently shaved off all his signature blonde locks. This is quite the identity shift, given that his Instagram bio simply reads, “the Blonde Don.”

This pic showed off a prominent tattoo on the top of his head, which can be seen in the screenshot below.

His social media post was part of an effort to promote his music video for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns. The video, directed by Cole Bennett, drops Wednesday, Aug. 11, and MGK captioned his post, “i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ ‘papercuts’ tomorrow 9pm.”

That said, his fans appeared to be skeptical that the hairstyle change is real, with one fan writing, “don’t lie we know it’s a bald cap.”

On Aug. 9, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to post a video of himself and frequent collaborator Travis Barker showing off matching “Born With Horns” tattoos on their forearms. “‘born with horns’ the album,” MGK captioned it at the time. “we’re back for round two…”

Lately, the star appears to be more focused on his current music projects than his recently released film work. He met girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, which hit theaters last month, but prior to the release, MGK made it clear he wasn’t proud of the movie.

