maci-bookout-proudly-shows-off-son-bentley,-11,-pitching-the-‘final-out’-at-his-baseball-game

September 15, 2020 11:58AM EDT

Maci Bookout has a talented athlete on her hands! The MTV star shared an awesome video of her 11-year-old son, Bentley, pitching the last out of a baseball game on September 14. Check out his skills on the mound!

Maci Bookout‘s son Bentley has a bright sports future ahead of him! The 11-year-old athlete showed off his pitching skills during a baseball game on Monday. The Teen Mom OG star, 28, captured her son throwing pitches for his “Team Exposure” at Fowler Park in Cummings, Georgia. The youngster, who recently graduated 5th grade in June, rocked No. 85 on the back of his black and white baseball uniform.

“For the final out!” Maci captioned her post, which included three videos of her son at work on the mound. She used the hashtag, “#closermentality,” to reference her son’s ability to perform in crunch time moments. — Something Bentley’s no stranger to doing. In addition to baseball, Bentley wrestles, runs track, and he plays football, golf and basketball.

Maci has documented her son’s love for sports on Instagram throughout the years. During quarantine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality star shared a number of photos of her husband, Taylor McKinney bonding with Bentley over sports. From golf outings, to baseball games and other sports events, the duo have become closer than ever.

Maci recently spoke out against backlash over the “strict” wrestling diet she implemented for Bentley. In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci revealed that she signed up Bentley (with her ex and his biological father Ryan Edwards) for private wrestling lessons.

