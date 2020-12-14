madison-prewett-reveals-how-she-feels-seeing-peter-weber-&-kelley-flanagan-together-after-dramatic-breakup

Exclusive Interview

December 14, 2020 1:04PM EST

Madison Prewett spoke to HL about how she’s ‘happy’ for her ex Peter Weber & his GF Kelley Flanagan, as she focuses on her personal growth into 2021!

Madison Prewett‘s very public and dramatic break-up with Bachelor Peter Weber was not easy, especially after he quickly started things up again with ousted contestant Kelley Flanagan. Now, nine months after Kelley and Peter confirmed their romance with a Chicago outing just days after his split from Madison, the Alabama native is weighing in on her thoughts. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, in partnership with World Vision, Madison revealed it is “honestly fulfilling and exciting to see people taking just something beautiful from the show.”

“From afar, it looks like they’re so happy and that they’re in a great place,” she said of Kelley and Peter’s relationship. “I think it’s just really cool to see how everyone got different takeaways from the show, and they found each other through a lot of interesting twists and turns. So, I’m excited for them. I haven’t kept up with them. But just again, seeing them from afar, they look really happy.”

Kelley Flanagan & Peter Weber have been an item since March 2020. (ABC)

When it comes to Madison’s experience on The Bachelor, which found her at the receiving end of some insults from Peter’s mother Barb, she says she doesn’t regret anything. “It’s an unfamiliar environment that no one’s ever experienced before. It’s unlike anything else, so I think anytime you’re put in an intense, high pressure, unfamiliar environment, that is already going to challenge you. I think it’s either going to make you or break you,

