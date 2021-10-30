Madonna, 63, Is Sexier Than Ever In Marilyn Monroe Inspired Shoot For ‘V’ — Photos

See Pics

October 29, 2021 10:02PM EDT

Madonna recently paid homage to the late Marilyn Monroe for four different covers of V Magazine.

Madonna never ceases to amaze. Recently the “Material Girl” paid homage to the incredible Marilyn Monroe and her final photoshoot for V magazine. The anniversary of Marilyn’s death is approaching in just six weeks.

In the photos, Madonna is a spitting image of the beloved blonde actress. The spread was inspired by Bert Stern’s “The Last Sitting,” and Madonna flawlessly poses in a variety of shots for Marilyn’s last photoshoot.

The singer recently recreated Marilyn Monroe’s last photoshoot. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject. Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa,” photographer (and longtime Madge collaborator) Steven Klein said in a press release.

In one of the photos, the 63-year-old posed in a sultry manner with a pearl necklace in her mouth. In one haunting shot, she has her face turned away from the camera while posing nude on an unmade bed and wore nothing but fishnets, diamonds, opera gloves, and Christian Louboutin stilettos. In another Marilyn-esque photo, the songstress posed in a white fur coat with pink roses and other chic adornments around her. The entire photo shoot was “an homage to the glamour and tragedy” of Marilyn Monroe and was created beautifully.

“When I sent Madonna the photos, she was really taken by the incandescent fragility of Marilyn at that moment in her life.

