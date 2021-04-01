madonna's-steamy-make-out-session-boyfriend-ahlamalik-williams-will-make-you-blush

Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan’s Body in 2015

Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have no problems packing on the PDA.

The “Material Girl” singer took to her Instagram Story on March 31 to share a video of herself and the dancer canoodling and kissing while “Vanity” by Aftertheparty bumps in the background. The couple also took turns smoking and blowing puffs into one another’s mouths. (Let’s hope that Madonna’s six children don’t check in on their mom’s IG today!)

Madonna also posted a series of pics of herself rocking the same purple hood she did in her Instagram Story to her grid, writing, “Purple Reign” in the caption.

Madonna, 62, and Ahlamalik, 26, first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, when the Desperately Seeking Susan star posted a pic of him to her Instagram.

At the time, she captioned the shots, “Saying Good-bye to 2019! We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!!”

Things are seemingly serious between the couple. In February, Madonna gushed over her love in a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram post, which featured photos of the duo traveling the globe.

“Been around the World with my Valentine this Year,” she wrote. “Oh what a Beautiful Trip. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams.”

Instagram

According to Ahlamalik’s father Drue’s 2019 conversation with TMZ, Madonna first met Ahlamalik when he auditioned for her Rebel Heart tour back in 2015. Madonna selected him as one of her backup dancers, however, it’s unclear when their romantic relationship officially began.

Instagram

“Love has no age,” Drue told the outlet at the time.

