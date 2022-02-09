magic-johnson’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-nba-legend’s-3-children

Find Out

Here’s everything you need to know about basketball MVP Magic Johnson’s three adult children.

Magic Johnson is not only a legendary basketball player but a father of three. The 62-year-old was first drafted on the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979 and continued to play for them for 13 seasons. The basketball legend won countless amounts of MVP Awards and helped his team win many finals.

The professional athlete put his career, marriage and life at risk when he contracted HIV during the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1991, allegedly through unprotected sex. “It was hard because I loved her so much and I hated to hurt her,” he said during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King. “I’ve played against some of the best basketball players in the world, right? I’ve been in championships. I’ve been in nine [NBA] Finals, so I know pressure. But there was no greater pressure than driving home to tell her.” She was pregnant with their son at the time. Fortunately, she and her son hadn’t contracted the disease and he survived a time when the disease was a practically death sentence. He lived on to be an excellent father to his three children– get to know them below.

Andre Johnson Magic Johnson and his oldest son Andre Johnson. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Magic Johnson and his then-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell welcomed their son Andre Johnson into the world on February 20, 1981. The 40-year-old is a proud husband and father of two, as per his Instagram bio. He also identifies as a believer, chief inspiration officer, innovator and good shepherd. He also hosts a podcast called Please Elaborate.

