maks-chmerkovskiy-flees-ukraine-on-train-&-admits-getting-out-was-‘traumatizing’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is out of Ukraine and safe. After facing the Russian invasion in his homeland – and even getting arrested – the ‘DWTS’ pro was able to flee the country.

After experiencing a “reality check” about how dangerous the Russian invasion of Ukraine has gotten, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy has safely found his way out of danger. Maskim, 42, revealed that he fled his home country on February 28, joining the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have left the country. The Dancing With The Stars pro said he getting out via train.

“I made it on the train. We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING.”

(NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The former DWTS pro continued, “Currently, I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Maks recalled an emotional moment between a father and son. “What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim ‘if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help,’” he wrote.

Peta Murgatroyd’s husband gave an update on his situation on Monday (Feb.

