mama-june-wore-casual-black-t-shirt-to-marry-justin-stroud-at-georgia-courthouse:-photos

Mama June, 42, was quite the untraditional bride in her marriage to Justin Shroud, 34. In courthouse photos obtained by People and E! News, which can be viewed here and here, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star wore an ensemble of all black. She kept it casual in a baggy black t-shirt with a crown and phrase printed on it and paired it with leggings. She had a full face of makeup on and wore her blonde, wavy hair down. Her groom donned gray pants and a plain white shirt. He accessorized with a gold necklace with a large pendant on it.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, announced they got married on May 31 on TikTok and on Instagram. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors,” Mama June captioned her Instagram post, in which she shared her TikTok video announcement. “YES, me and @officialsmallz1 really got married back in March 23 on our six-month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment.” She then encouraged people to check out her show, which airs on Friday nights on We tv. Mama June also gave viewers a glimpse of her engagement ring in the video: a round-cut white diamond.

According to a photo of the marriage license obtained by E! News, the pair got married in Irwinton, a city in Georgia’s Wilkinson County. The pair sparked engagement rumors in March when they were seen looking at rings at a local jeweler.

