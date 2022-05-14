Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’ Recap: June Leaves Geno After Missing Baby Bentley’s Birth

May 14, 2022
‘mama-june:-road-to-redemption’-recap:-june-leaves-geno-after-missing-baby-bentley’s-birth
Written by
0

View gallery

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, Mike Thompson, and June Shannon enjoy some Subway lunch on a break from selling Girl Scout cookies outside their home in McIntyre, GA. Pictured: June Shannon,June Shannon Mike Thompson Alana Thompson Honey Boo Boo Ref: SPL515696 240313 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon gets married to Sugar Bear in Georgia. June Shannon weds Sugar Bear in a redneck wedding in the country of Atlanta outside their home. The groomsmen wore camo wedding attire. Pictured: Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon marries Sugar Bear Ref: SPL534125 050513 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Mama June and Sugar Bear at taping of EXTRA held at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on September 9, 2013. Pictured: Mama June,Sugar Bear,Mama June Sugar Bear Mario Lopez Ref: SPL607696 090913 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: WE tv

A new season of Mama June: Road To Redemption kicked off on May 13, and with it came a lot of drama. To start, Mama June is steal dealing with some legal drama. Fortunately, it’s not her own, though. This time around, Geno Doak is the one waiting for his sentencing and June’s just along for the ride. But it’s a ride she doesn’t want to be on anymore.

Privately, June told daughter Pumpkin that she no longer wants to be with Geno. She claimed that he drinks a lot and doesn’t like when she talks to her daughters. She said he’s scared that she’ll leave him, so he keeps an eye on her. It’s when he’s past out drunk, however, that she takes opportunities to call Pumpkin. And during one phone call in particular, June asked Pumpkin to attend Geno’s next court hearing. She said she wanted to break up with him at the courthouse so police would be around for her safety and Pumpkin would be around to help her get back home. Pumpkin reluctantly agreed to go to the court hearing, but only if Doe Doe went with her.

The gang is back together again ❤️ Don’t miss the season premiere of #MamaJune FRIDAY at 9/8c or catch up Tuesday on @WatchALLBLK! pic.twitter.com/s51iSZ1vSA

— WE tv (@WEtv) May 10, 2022

Fortunately for Pumpkin, who recently bought a new house for her family, Doe Doe tagged along. And they both hoped that this would be the last time they’d ever have to drive to the Alabama courthouse.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

here’s-how-much-kanye-spent-on-his-presidential-campaign

Here’s How Much Kanye Spent On His Presidential Campaign

February 27, 2021
national-action-network’s-commitment-march

National Action Network’s Commitment March

August 28, 2020
dascha-polanco-meditates,-laughs-and-has-an-orgasm-every-day

Dascha Polanco Meditates, Laughs and Has an Orgasm Every Day

October 21, 2020