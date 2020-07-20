man-who-filmed-arbery's-death-investigated-for-sex-crimes

Published 5 hours ago

One of the three white men charged in the horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year is reportedly being investigated for alleged sex crimes, according to the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation).

NBC News reports that on Friday (July 17), the GBI announced that William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., the man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s death, was being investigated for sex crimes, which was requested by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on July 15.

The outlet also reports, “A prosecutor had mentioned the GBI sex-crimes probe in passing during Bryan’s bail hearing in the Arbery case on Friday afternoon, but his defense lawyer did not address the investigation in court.”

Posting a statement on Twitter, the GBI shared the latest information regarding Bryan and that the Camden County Sheriff’s Office had jurisdiction in the case.

“The Glynn County Police Department requested that the GBI initiate a sex crimes investigation based on allegations made against William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr.

Update: After further discussions with the Glynn County Police Department, it was determined that the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction in this case. The official request for the GBI investigation came from Camden County SO.

— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 17, 2020

Further details about the allegations were not announced and Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, has not made an official comment.

William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. was arrested on May 21 on felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges, three months after he filmed the killing of Ahmaud Aubrey on February 23rd in Brunswick,

