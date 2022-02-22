‘the-bachelor’:-clayton-eliminates-mara-after-she-questions-sarah’s-intentions

Breaking News

February 21, 2022 8:26PM EST

Tensions were high between Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait on the Feb. 21 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and the feud ended with Clayton Echard sending Mara home at the rose ceremony.

Mara Agrait was eliminated on the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor. Last week, Mara hinted to Clayton that Sarah Hamrick wasn’t ready for a committed relationship with him. However, Clayton spent alone time with Sarah during a one-on-one date, and she assured him that she had the same intentions as him. Clayton wound up giving Sarah a rose, but she was devastated that Mara threw her under the bus.

This week, the ladies’ feud continued. After getting back from her one-on-one, Sarah addressed the group to discuss what happened. “Something was brought to Clayton’s attention in an effort to tears our relationship down, but to be honest, it only made it stronger,” she said. “It’s no one’s place to tell Clayton what they think I’m ready for. I hope that you can tell me who brought this to him. It’s frustrating and kind of angering and just hurtful.”

She added, ‘I feel like I have treated everyone here with nothing but kindness and respect. I obviously knew getting a second one-on-one would put a target on my back and that’s a difficult position to be in. This is my real life and relationship that I’m very much in.”

Mara Agrait and Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

Mara came clean about being the one to present concerns to Clayton, but Sarah clapped back. “I have his best interests in mind and I’m always looking out for him, as well,” she insisted.

