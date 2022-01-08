maralee-nichols-rocks-white-sports-bra-&-pink-leggings-1-month-after-having-tristan-thompson’s-baby

See Pic

Maralee Nichols is showing off her stellar bod in a new Instagram just one month after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Maralee Nichols just gave birth to Tristan Thompson‘s baby just one month ago, and she’s already looking amazing! In an Instagram story photo you can see here, the Texas trainer took a sexy mirror selfie while working out, showing off her incredibly toned figure in a white sports bra and high-waisted pink leggings with white stripes across the thighs. The model accentuated her fit figure for the Jan. 7 snap by pairing the look with white sneakers and wearing her brown hair down and long, grazing below her chest.

Shortly after Tristan admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram story.

The representative also noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Tristan took to his Instagram stories on Jan. 3 by sharing that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, adding that he planned to be a part of the child’s life.

