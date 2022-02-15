maralee-nichols-claims-tristan-thompson-‘has-done-nothing-to-support’-their-son

Breaking News

February 14, 2022 11:19PM EST

Maralee Nichols says that Tristan Thompson ‘has not made any attempt to meet’ their two-month-old son Angelou and hasn’t helped her financially since a DNA test confirmed that he is the father in Jan.

Maralee Nichols, 31, is speaking out about Tristan Thompson and the lack of relationship he’s had with their two-month-old son Angelou. The fitness model is claiming that although the basketball star admitted that he’s the father of the newborn in Jan., he hasn’t even met him yet and hasn’t offered financial support.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for Maralee told us in a statement.

Tristan Thompson was confirmed to be the father of Maralee Nichols’ two-month-old son in Jan. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Maralee’s statement comes after Tristan initially denied her claims that he impregnated her over the weekend of his 30th birthday in Mar, when he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian. They became involved in a paternity suit and the Indiana Pacers star allegedly threated her to drop the lawsuit in exchange for $75,000.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” a text allegedly sent to Maralee from Tristan read.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian during a previous outing with their daughter True.