marco-rubio-posts-elijah-cummings-pic-in-john-lewis-tribute

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio shared a tweet on Saturday (July 18) with his thoughts about the death of civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis who passed away on Friday after fighting Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” the Republican politician wrote in the tweet.

While the sentiment might have been a nice one, Rubio made an enormous error by posting a picture of him and Elijah Cummings, another Black member of the House of Representatives who have died within the last year.

Not only was the tweet embarrassing, but Rubio also made the picture his profile image on Twitter before it and his tweet disappeared.

In a follow-up tweet, Rubio acknowledged he “tweeted an incorrect photo” and shared what is apparently a screenshot image of himself with Lewis from a 2017 appearance in Miami.

*Facepalm*

Twitter went in on Marco Rubio. See what they had to say below.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

