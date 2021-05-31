‘mare-of-easttown’-recap:-erin’s-true-killer-is-revealed-&-it’s-not-who-you-think

Mare finally cracked the case during the ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale. Mare figured out who murdered Erin, and it was one of the last people she ever expected.

The Mare of Easttown finale starts with Jess Riley bringing the photo of Erin and John Ross in bed together to the police station. Jess admits that she and Dylan burned Erin’s diaries because Dylan wanted his parents to keep DJ, and Jess thinks that’s what Erin would have wanted. “I was just trying to honor my friend,” Jess says.

John Ross and Billy go on their fishing trip. John Ross pulls out his gun and prepares to shoot Billy. Before he’s able to pull the trigger, Billy turns around and begs John Ross to kill him. John Ross has the gun pointed straight at Billy when Mare spots them from a distance.

John Ross took the fall for Erin’s murder. (HBO)

Mare yells at John Ross to put his gun down. John Ross turns the gun on himself, but Billy tackles John before he can kill himself. “Please just f**king kill me,” John Ross says to Mare.

John Ross & Erin Had An Affair

At the station, John Ross reveals to Mare that his affair with Erin started at the family reunion. He says it was more than just sex. “We had this connection,” he says. They would communicate on prepaid phones so Lori wouldn’t find out. John Ross says that Erin threatened to tell Lori everything if he didn’t meet up with her. She wanted him to pay for DJ’s ear surgery.

John Ross tells Mare that he fought with Erin, and the gun hit her hand when he tried to wrestle the gun away from her.

