margaret-qualley-and-jack-antonoff-are-engaged-after-nearly-a-year-together

Almost a year since first sparking romance rumors together, a source confirms to E! News that Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged.

Wedding bells are in the future for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

The Maid star and the Bleachers musician are engaged, a source confirms to E! News. The engagement news comes days after Margaret, 27, was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger while promoting her new movie, Stars At Noon, at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

On May 25, Margaret joined co-star Joe Alwyn at the premiere of their film in a black Chanel gown. While posing for photos on the red carpet, she kept her left hand tucked within the ruffles of her dress, though onlookers caught a brief glimpse of the ring as Margaret made her way inside the Palais des Festivals convention center.

A day later, the actress—who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley—had on the same ring during a panel discussion for the romantic thriller, which tied with Close for the Grand Prix prize at the festival. For the occasion, Margaret was once again clad head-to-toe in black, sporting silver earrings and a delicate belt that matched the bauble on her left hand.

Margaret and Jack, 38, first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were seen kissing while grabbing ice cream in New York City. The two went public with their romance this March, attending their first public event as a couple at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

She later shared photos from the outing on Instagram,

