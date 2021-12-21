maria-menounos-talks-celebrating-5-year-anniversary-with-husband-keven:-‘so-much-pure-love’

Maria Menounos is looking forward to the holidays — but she’s also looking forward to celebrating her 5-year wedding anniversary with husband Keven Undergaro.

Maria Menounos and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, have been married since 2017, so their five-year anniversary is coming up in 2022. She admits they’ll do something special to celebrate, but right now, her focus is on the holidays. She actually recently partnered with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to share some of her gifting and fashion must-haves this season, and we love the advice she gave HollywoodLife in this EXCLUSIVE new interview. Plus, she shares her thoughts on Kim Kardashian‘s new romance with Pete Davidson and what it was like recently working with Kevin on a new movie.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: You recently partnered with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, so what are some must-have gifts for the holiday season this year?

MARIA MENOUNOS: Partnering with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls is perfect for me because I have been a lifelong fan and shopper there and they really do have everything for everybody on your list. So, I have been showing everybody all that I got for people because I am so excited, but I started and did a lot of online shopping on T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ websites this year. Because I haven’t really had the chance to go in stores as much as I would like, but normally I like going into the store. But some must-have gifts, I got my dad a massager and I know he will use it on his recliner, he will be so happy. I think guys are usually the hardest to buy for and then you guys think it is hard to buy for us, but I think we are easy.

