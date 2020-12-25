mariah-carey,-khloe-kardashian-&-more-celebs-celebrate-christmas-day:-see-pics

Christmas isn’t cancelled! The celebs are celebrating the holiday with Christmas cookies, small family gatherings & tons of presents! See all the pics & videos!

There’s nothing like the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning and seeing that Santa has delivered all your presents under the tree! Celebrities and their kiddos are doing just that and showing it all on social media today, while wishing their fans and followers a ‘Merry Christmas!’ One of the first up bright and early was Khloe Kardashian, who shared a number of Christmas quotes to her Instagram Stories, before showing off some stunning Gingerbread House decorations from her trip to Lookout Farm with True on Christmas Eve. Recall, Koko and True are spending their first XMas away from the KarJenner family in Boston, as Tristan has a game with the Celtics on Christmas day!

Another celeb who took to her Instagram early in the day was Christie Brinkley, who shared an adorable photo of her kids Sailor, Alexa Rae and Jack! Christie was as festive as ever in a plaid onesie with a Santa belt, looking long & lean at 66 — she truly doesn’t age. “From my family on Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours…wishing everyone comfort and JOY, health and happiness, and and so much love! ( Im waiting for everyone to wake so we can get Christmas morning going..hope yours is happy and bright!)” the top model wrote.

Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey-Hill also took the IG bright and early to celebrate her first Christmas as a married woman to Mike Hill! “Merry Christmas from The Hills!” she wrote on one post that showed herself and Mike in matching grey turtlenecks and dark-wash jeans. So cute! See more pics of celebs celebrating the holidays below!

