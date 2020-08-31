mariah-carey-reveals-if-she’s-written-about-eminem-fling-in-her-new-memoir-in-candid-new-interview

Is Mariah Carey about to spill the tea on her alleged fling with Eminem? Nearly twenty years after Slim Shady claimed they dated, Mariah shared if she’ll include some dirt in her new tell-all.

Though Eminem has claimed that he and Mariah Carey briefly dated in 2001, she has done her best “I Don’t Know Her” about Slim Shady by denying the alleged romance ever took place. It appears that Mariah, 50, isn’t going to be any different in her upcoming memoir. While talking about The Meaning of Mariah Carey to Vulture, the subject of this rumored fling came up and whether it’ll be in the book. “There’s some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it,” Mariah said in response. “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Cares, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

Meaning, Eminem won’t be in The Meaning of Mariah Carey, because for nearly twenty years, Mariah has said that Em doesn’t mean anything to her. Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers) first made these claims in 2002 on “Superman,” off of The Eminem Show. “What you trying to be, my new wife? / What you, Mariah? Fly through twice.” On another track, “When The Music Stops,” he insinuates that he’d “beg Mariah to take me back.” In light of these allegations, Mariah went on Larry King Live and tried to shut it down. “I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone,” she said. “I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Nevertheless,

» Read Full Article