mariah-carey’s-son-was-bullied-by-white-supremacist

Published Yesterday

Mariah Carey is having to teach her children about racism probably before she wants too, because one of her 9-year-old twins has already experienced it.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live’s After Show, the iconic singer said that her son Moroccan was recently bullied by a “white supremacist.”

“Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” the 52-year-old told host Andy Cohen. “It’s insane. So this is the world we live in and I’m glad [my book] came out in a timely fashion. It’s what was meant to be.”

“It’s been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race,” she told Andy Cohen. “The only reason I was aware so early on is because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child.”

Carey, who has a Black father and white mother, recalled one incident from when she was in school.

“I drew a picture of my family because that was the assignment and, you know, basically got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I used the wrong crayon because I drew my father with a brown crayon,” she said. “You know, just different experiences as a child.”

Carey continued: “I brought my friend Becky to my dad’s house with me and the parents didn’t know I was Black. They didn’t know she was going to go to a Black man’s house, they only met my mother. And the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out.”

Carey also was shocked by her friend’s reaction.

