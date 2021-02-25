marjorie-taylor-greene:-5-things-about-gop-rep-who-supports-discrimination-against-trans-people

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene failed to block a law that would protect LGBT+ Americans from discrimination, she hung a hateful sign outside her office door to spite a colleague with a trans child.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing some backlash, yet again. This time, the Republican from Georgia is in hot water for posting an anti-transgender sign outside her office, right across from Illinois Rep. Marie Newman. Rep. Newman, a Democrat, hung the pink and blue transgender pride flag outside of her office in support of her trans child. This move of motherly support prompted Green to hang a sign that reads “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE…Trust The Science.”

Rep. Newman told CNN that she was unconcerned with her colleague’s response. “You know, I’m immensely proud of my daughter and that’s all anyone is asking for is to be treated as anyone else and that’s what I want representative Greene to see,” she said. “She can keep going with whatever she’s doing and I have no interest in it. If she’s going to spend time running to FedEx and creating goofy signs, have at it.”

Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as “hate speech.”

Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted.

Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech. pic.twitter.com/dU2eXUpZSy

— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

Greene’s move came after she argued against passing the Equality Act on the House Floor. The legislation would “amends civil rights laws such as the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which had banned discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion and national origin,

