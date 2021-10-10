mark-hampton:-5-things-about-christina-ricci’s-new-husband-who-she’s-expecting-a-baby-with

5 Things

October 10, 2021 7:18PM EDT

Congratulations are in order for actress Christina Ricci and her new husband Mark Hampton, who officially tied the knot! Here’s 5 things to know about him.

Christina Ricci has not only found love with hair stylist Mark Hampton, but the pair are now officially married and expecting a baby! The actress, who had a highly publicized, tumultuous split from ex James Heerdegen, looked happier than ever in new snaps which were taken on their wedding day. But who is her new beau? Read on for everything you need to know about Mark Hampton!

He & Christina Are Officially Married

Mark and Christina officially said their ‘I do’s in October 2021. They made the exciting announcement just two months after they revealed she was pregnant with their first child together. “Mr. and Mrs.,” Christina captioned the first photo of them from their wedding. The couple posed for selfies underneath an arch of roses. Mark kept it casual in a button-down shirt without a tie, while Christina opted for a collared top. She accessorized with delicate drop earrings and a sleek low ponytail. She went on to caption the second post, “Also Mr. and Mrs.” Too sweet!

The Couple Are Also Expecting A Baby

As fans would know, the announcement that Christina officially walked down the aisle came just two months after she revealed similarly happy news: she’s going to be a mom of two! “Life keeps getting better,” she captioned the snaps. Later in the month, she opened up to fans at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C. about the side effects of her pregnancy. “I feel good. I have really terrible acid reflux right now.

