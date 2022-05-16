Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Mary J. Blige Gushes Over Finally Finding ‘Real Love’ In Icon Award Speech At BBMAs

May 15, 2022
mary-j.-blige-gushes-over-finally-finding-‘real-love’-in-icon-award-speech-at-bbmas
Written by
0

View gallery

Megan Thee Stallion Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 15 May 2022

Janet Jackson, right, presents Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 15 May 2022

Mary J. Blige has officially received the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards! She was presented the award by previous recipient Janet Jackson, 55, who called her “one of the most successful female R&B/hip hop artists in the modern era” and applauded her “ability to create, explore, and practically pioneer an entire musical genre.” In her heartfelt speech at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, Mary explained what being an icon and finding your true love means to her.

Mary. J Blige Billboard Awards 2022 Mary J. Blige accepts her Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Photo: NBC)

“Wow I’m in a dream right now, thank you so much,” she began, looking awestruck. “Janet Jackson – speaking of icon – you were always one of our biggest inspirations growing up,” she continued before warning the show’s producers that her speech is long and not to hurry her up.

“So the way the world is now, I think people think that icons are born that way, they become a legend overnight – but that is definitely not the case. It takes a lot of time, hard work, and a lot of surviving trial and error to achieve greatness,” Mary explained. “What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable and be widely admired for having influence over a multitude of people and that is what I am always representing.” She added, “I’ve been on this journey for a long time – one that didn’t always look the way you see me now. One that is still with a lot of heartache and pain,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Allison King Talks Her Roles in ‘Thank You for Your Service’ and ’12 Strong’

January 20, 2018
travis-barker-&-daughter-alabama,-15,-go-on-shopping-date-after-his-nyc-trip-with-kourtney-kardashian

Travis Barker & Daughter Alabama, 15, Go On Shopping Date After His NYC Trip With Kourtney Kardashian

September 19, 2021
meghan-trainor-gives-birth,-welcomes-first-baby-with-daryl-sabara

Meghan Trainor Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Daryl Sabara

February 14, 2021