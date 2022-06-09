mary-j.-blige-sizzles-in-turquoise-mini-with-long-train-at-time-100-gala:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige stepped out at the Time 100 gala in style! The iconic singer, 51, looked radiant in a turquoise mini Matthew Resiman dress with cutouts at the event, held in New York City on Wednesday, June 8. The unique number included a dramatic sweetheart cut and long, layered train, fitting for the Queen of Hip-Hop & Soul. “SFPWM,” Mary captioned a photo shared to her Instagram account before hitting the carpet, which is an acronym for “stop f—ing playing with me.”

Mary J. Blige stunned at the Time 100 gala on Wednesday, June 8. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The New York native’s accessories were on point, too. She rocked an open-toe platform sandal with the dress, adding to her 5’8″ height. Bling was also on the menu with a custom heart chandelier necklace by Pristine Jewelers, which was shared to the company’s Instagram account. “NO MORE PAIN .. NO MORE DRAMA … ONLY REAL LOVE,” they wrote, referencing several of her most known songs that were inspired by past loves and relationships. They indicated that the necklace was one of a kind and featured 250 carats worth of diamonds. Mary also rocked layered pavé diamond LOVE bracelets by Cartier, worth 40K each, as well as an iced out Juste Un Clou version from the French jeweler.

The singer rocked plenty of bling, including a heart shaped diamond necklace. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Beyond the necklace and various bracelets, the “Real Love” songstress added diamond drop earrings to her ears as well as various rings. Her makeup was also flawless,

