“mass-casualty-incident”-at-travis-scott's-astroworld-concert-leaves-8-dead

UPDATE: Two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were among the eight people who died Friday, Nov. 5, following a “mass casualty incident” at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city police said at a new conference on Saturday, Nov. 6. The cause of their deaths remains unknown.

Police said 25 people were hospitalized. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters that a 10-year-old child remains in critical condition.

Police confirmed people were trampled at the concert and are trying to find out what caused the crowd surge. The incident remains under investigation and homicide and narcotics divisions are involved. Turner said the probe could take weeks, adding, “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

At least eight people have been confirmed dead by authorities after a “mass casualty incident” at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

The concert event, held at Houston’s NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, was attended by approximately 50,000 people, including the artist’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner. They were unhurt.

During a press conference overnight, authorities said that just after 9 p.m. local time, the crowd “began to compress towards the front of the stage” causing panic and injuries. “People began to fall out, become unconscious,” authorities said, “and it created additional panic.”

Asuncion Cortez, a Public Information Officer with Houston Fire Department also told E! News, “During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries.” According to officials, 11 people transported to hospitals were in cardiac arrest.

As Cortez explained, the cause of death for the eight individuals has not yet been determined.

