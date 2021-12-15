matthew-mcconaughey-&-camila-alves-twin-in-green-for-romantic-nyc-date-night

See Pics

December 14, 2021 11:47PM EST

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves rocked stylish green outfits while going out to enjoy a late night appearance in support of ‘Sing 2,’ which will hit theaters next week.

Matthew McConaughey, 52, and his wife Camila Alves, 39, stepped out of NBC Studios in New York city on Dec. 14 after filming his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of Sing 2. The actor, who stars in the film, which comes out next week, was wearing a green blazer over a white top, green pants, and black and white shoes during the outing while his pretty spouse wore her own green outfit. Hers included a long green and white plaid jacket/shirt and white top under a black blazer and baggy black pants with black heeled boots.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves during their recent date in NYC. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The beauty also added a matching green knit paperboy-style cap that perfectly topped the look and both spouses wore white face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID pandemic. They were photographed while walking out of a door and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they looked straight ahead. Camila was also seen wearing glasses earlier in the day when she and Matthew were seen out and about separately.

Camila Alves showing off her green outfit. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

One day before their latest outing, Matthew and Camila attended the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles, CA and they again rocked matching outfits. His included a tan blazer and vest over a black shirt and tan pants and hers included a lighter tan sleeveless halter-style top dress with ruffles.

