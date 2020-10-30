matthew-mcconaughey-jokes-about-jennifer-aniston-&-brad-pitt’s-‘sexual-tension’-during-reunion

Watch

October 30, 2020 1:03AM EDT

Matthew McConaughey was live with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as they acted out a sexy scene via a video table read for ‘Fast Times,’ and joked about their heat.

It was every fan of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s dream come true when the exes got extra flirty at the Sept. 17 Fast Times At Ridgemont High charity table read. Matthew McConaughey was live on zoom call with the pair and other A-list stars as the scene went down. Jen’s character Linda tried to seduce Pitt’s Brad Hamilton from the iconic 1982 film. Jen, 51, made her 56-year-old ex-husband completely turn red and blush through her sultry scene, and now Matthew is spilling if it was that steamy for the rest of the stars present on the video call.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 29, and a fan named Danielle asked about that moment during the table read, wondering, “Could you feel the sexual tension between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” as the WWHL viewer clearly did.

Matthew McConaughey says he didn’t initially feel the heat between Jen and Brad in their sexy zoom call scene. Photo credit: AP.

Matthew burst out laughing loud and hard. “Could I feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” the father of three joked about the extraordinarily frisky scene between the former couple. “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were?” Aniston’s Linda said to Brad. “I think you’re so sexy, will you come to me?” Jen purred,

