matthew-mcconaughey's-kids-make-rare-red-carpet-appearance,-and-the-family-resemblance-is-real

Matthew McConaughey’s stepped out at the premiere of Sing 2 with Camila Alves and their three children. See the kids all grown up!

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Is His Mini Me

Matthew McConaughey‘s three kids just proved they’re the spitting image of mom and dad.

It was family night for the group as Matthew and wife Camila Alves brought their three children to the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, made a special appearance along with their parents, walking the red carpet in their fanciest ensembles.

As Matthew put it, the red carpet event was a true “family affair.” Levi rocked his long blonde curly hair and a striped shirt under his suit, while the actor’s daughter, Vida, donned a beautiful pink dress with a floral pattern at the waist. The couple’s youngest was all smiles, tucked in between his big sis and dad for the family photo.

Camila shared another photo of Matthew with his arms around their sons, writing, “The 3 most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !!”

They’re definitely bigger than their past red carpet appearances, as fans last got a glimpse of the family at the Texas Medal of Arts in 2019.

Even Camila’s friends noticed how grown the kids are, with pal Dustee Jenkins commenting, “They are so handsome. So proud, C!” Friend Brittany Wright correctly noted, “They are your twins!”

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Last year, Matthew gave a look into his parenting style during an interview with Town & Country.

